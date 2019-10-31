Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 44,195 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $41,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

