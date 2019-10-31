Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,435 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 18,191 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemical Bank grew its position in eBay by 87.9% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 29,621 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,591 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $351,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 10.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 905,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 299,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $398,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $36.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.04.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

