Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 116.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In other news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

