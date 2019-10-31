Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Essent Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 74,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $53.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $126,216.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares in the company, valued at $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock worth $414,217. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESNT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

