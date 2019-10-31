Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Barnes Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Barnes Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $103,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,811 shares of company stock valued at $567,912. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $61.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

