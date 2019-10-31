Dropil (DROP) Tops One Day Volume of $143,897.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Dropil has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Dropil has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $143,897.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dropil token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Tidex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008175 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003566 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001866 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00050987 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,749,052,113 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official website is dropil.com

Dropil Token Trading

Dropil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

