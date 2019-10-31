Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 255 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $59,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

NYSE COF opened at $94.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $89.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

