Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 34,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $154.48 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

