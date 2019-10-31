Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 930,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,626,000 after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 182,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 511.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $177.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $450.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

