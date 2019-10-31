Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $11.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after buying an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.28. The company has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.