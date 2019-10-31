Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domtar in a report released on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $45.00 price target on Domtar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95. Domtar has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 29.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 959,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in Domtar by 76.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 32,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Domtar by 91.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Domtar by 51.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

