Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives C$48.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$5,586,714.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at C$66,849.58. Also, Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$1,442,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$339,272.08.

Shares of TSE DOL traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.31. The company had a trading volume of 404,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.18. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$30.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$946.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$935.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

