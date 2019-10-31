Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Increased by SPF Beheer BV

SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,854 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.4% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SPF Beheer BV owned about 0.22% of Dollar General worth $89,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Dollar General by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Dollar General by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.71. 97,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,178. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.51. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

