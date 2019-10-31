DNB Markets Lowers Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Sell

DNB Markets cut shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $53.68 on Monday. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Electrolux had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

