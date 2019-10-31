DNB Markets Lowers Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Sell

DNB Markets cut shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $53.68 on Monday. Electrolux has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03.
About Electrolux
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
