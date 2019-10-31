DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DNB Financial by 847.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DNB Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DNB Financial during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $451,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of DNBF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DNB Financial has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.99.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. DNB Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DNB Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

