Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

