Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 377.6% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA opened at $26.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $476,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

