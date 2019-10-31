Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

DSX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 199,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,172. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 14,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

