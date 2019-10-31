Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,555 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,032,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,555 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Texas Instruments worth $262,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

