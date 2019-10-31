Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,496 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 938,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $181,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

In other Linde news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,634. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

