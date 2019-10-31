Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $357.64 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the period. NVR accounts for 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $357,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,443,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,506,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $175,206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 333.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $27.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,650.00. 8,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,673.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,444.50. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,175.18 and a 12 month high of $3,946.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $48.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,729.80.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.53, for a total value of $282,380.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,007.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total transaction of $3,546,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,476,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,502,196 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

