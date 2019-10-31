Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 31,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

