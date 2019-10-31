Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,151,708 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Devon Energy worth $128,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 34,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 41,043 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 63,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 221,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.19. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.