Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TALK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 117.63 ($1.54).

Shares of TALK stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 111.62. Talktalk Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 136.30 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £3,120,000 ($4,076,832.61).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

