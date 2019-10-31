Deutsche Bank Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at $50,303,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 840,294 shares of company stock worth $64,840,016. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 185.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

