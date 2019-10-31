Despegar.com (DESP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Despegar.com to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Despegar.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DESP opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $793.28 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DESP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $19.00 target price on Despegar.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

