Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 18.80%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

DENN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.16. 19,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,223. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DENN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. CL King started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In related news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert P. Verostek sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $106,065.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.