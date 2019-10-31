Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.17.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 79.47% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

