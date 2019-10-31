Delta Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,098,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,445,005,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,629,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,681,236,000 after purchasing an additional 81,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,808,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,793,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.80.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.24. The company had a trading volume of 453,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

