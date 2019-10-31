Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 260 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.36.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $200.26. The stock had a trading volume of 261,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,288. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

