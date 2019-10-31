Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised Delta Apparel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,508. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 153.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 278,743 shares during the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 299,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

