Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by Leerink Swann from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $464,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $917,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,107 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,018. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,606,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

