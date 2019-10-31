Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Spire by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 512,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spire by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Spire by 1,408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 103,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spire by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,618,000 after buying an additional 78,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

