Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 50,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

