Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 2,962 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after acquiring an additional 688,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,064,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $80.95 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.