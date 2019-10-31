Dearborn Partners LLC Has $650,000 Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,116,000 after buying an additional 151,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $210.88 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 79.47%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $231.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

