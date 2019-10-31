Dearborn Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $158,484,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,433 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.