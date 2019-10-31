Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,897 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.47.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

