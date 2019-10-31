DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Down 0.7%

DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $63.24 and last traded at $63.61, approximately 5,135 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 11,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88.

About DAIICHI SANKYO/S (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone compilations; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine and donepezil for treating Alzheimer's disease; laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment; and silodosin for treating dysuria.

