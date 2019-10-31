D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Shares Down 15.4%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO)’s share price dropped 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 157,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 69,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of $19.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

About D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

