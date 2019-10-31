Cwm LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,446,000 after buying an additional 1,233,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,392,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,834,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,495,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 110,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.36. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $59.90.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $245.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.99 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMP. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.46 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

