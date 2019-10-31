Cwm LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4,623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after buying an additional 347,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 172,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDE opened at $5.24 on Thursday. Coeur Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

