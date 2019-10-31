Cwm LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

PFN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

