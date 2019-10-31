Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,581 shares of company stock worth $19,797,795. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $277.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.71.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.