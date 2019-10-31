Cwm LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,571,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,096,000 after acquiring an additional 717,703 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,406,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $555,088,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,977,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,539,000 after acquiring an additional 99,948 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,033,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $271,017,000 after acquiring an additional 324,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,281,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $242,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:GM opened at $37.91 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

