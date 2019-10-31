Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 43,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,159. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 682,832 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 306,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 261,680 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 666,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 171,027 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 660,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 132,006 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares during the period.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.