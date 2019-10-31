CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.70

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $13.12. CSP shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.71.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

