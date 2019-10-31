CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.68 on Thursday. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSI Compressco will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

