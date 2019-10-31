CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.06). CSI Compressco reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million.

CCLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 337,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 15.7% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 148,501 shares during the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,063. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $126.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is -4.65%.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

