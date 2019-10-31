Crypto Sports One Day Trading Volume Hits $174.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 136.8% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002693 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $491,835.00 and approximately $174.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00699854 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030184 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003984 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,156,843 coins and its circulating supply is 1,988,842 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

